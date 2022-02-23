community,

Billabong Clubhouse is selling a century-old building which was purchased 20 years ago, with the proceeds of a dying man's estate dedicated to the mental health charity. Crittenden Cottage, 4 Darling Street, is immediately next door to the clubhouse, at 6 Darling Street. Originally built to house the jail warden for the nearby police station and courthouse, today it serves as cheap accommodation for out-of-town families and carers of patients at the city's mental health services. Founder Joan Wakeford said the charity was only able to buy the building thanks to the extraordinary generosity of a complete stranger. READ MORE: By coincidence, Moree contract wool shearer Brian Crittenden happened to hear a radio interview by ABC News about the new-founded organisation. He left his entire estate of about $100,000 to them - people he had never met. Mrs Wakeford said there weren't many people in the world who would do that. Even all these years later, she's not completely sure why he did it. "No-one knows why he named his estate in favour of Billabong Clubhouse in December 1997..." she said. "I think I heard that one of his many nephews had had severe depression and he'd been involved in caring for that nephew." Billabong manager Jeff Faint said the building no longer gets enough use to justify its purpose. Its upkeep is also a persistent problem. But the generous donation will still fuel the cause of mental health care. The money raised from the sale of the building will preserve the facility for decades to come, Mr Faint said. The state government funds Billabong, but doesn't pay for everything. "The money will ensure our continued existence," he said. Rae Pepper has been a member of Billabong since before they had a physical building. She said the charity and the building's place in its history meant a lot to her. Want more local news? Subscribe to the Leader to read it here first "This place has become like my family. It means that you get out of bed in the morning," she said. "Have a reason to get up and not procrastinate at home and get depressed and end up back in the mental health ward because you're not well. It keeps people out of hospital a lot." The Billabong community hope the new owners respect the history of the place, and keep its name and nameplate. The building isn't heritage protected. The age of the structure is contested. Mrs Wakeford dates the building to 1860 or so, but others estimate it was built later that century. The auction will be held on Thursday this week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

