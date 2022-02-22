community,

WE'RE back in business and the Leader is here to bring you action live from the Tamworth Regional Council chamber. On the agenda tonight, the council will discuss making a submission to the Department of Primary Industry and Environment on reforms it believes will shift costs from developers to local communities. There'll be an update on the Urban Street Tree Management Plan, that's already seen at least 9000 new trees planted across Tamworth. And, there's some new vino inspired street names on the agenda with Madeira, Merlot and Sanioviese drives as well as Sangria Grove and Trebbiano Close suggested for the Windmill Hill subdivision. Please give the live blog a moment to load below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/6b23c5f5-30fe-408d-9a04-bfd8956a86e0.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg