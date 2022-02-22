news, latest-news,

TALKS are taking place for a man accused of wielding a watering can and a steel bar when he broke into a home and used a knife from the kitchen to slash another man in his calves. Isiah Blair had his case called in Tamworth Local Court last week when lawyers said it could not yet progress because work was happening behind the scenes. "Negotiations are ongoing," the solicitor from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, told the court. The solicitor asked magistrate John McIntosh to adjourn the case for a couple of weeks so that those conversations could continue. There was some confusion between police prosecutor Sergeant Matt Pawsey and Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Gemma Ridley about a second charge that had been levelled against Blair. READ ALSO: Mr McIntosh adjourned the matter to early March. Sergeant Pawsey said that was suitable and the parties could try and figure out what was happening with the charge in the meantime. Blair has not yet entered pleas to aggravated break-and-enter and wound, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Police allege Blair was with a woman, who remains before the courts, when they smashed a window and kicked in a door to force their way into a home on Kirkham Crescent in Oxley Vale, about 1am on July 7. Blair is accused of using a watering can and a steel bar to assault two residents inside before he allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed a 45-year-old man in both his calves. Police arrested Blair at the scene. Police said the 45-year-old man was taken to Tamworth hospital for treatment while a 42-year-old woman suffered a minor hand injury.

