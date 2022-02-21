news, latest-news,

FORUM 6 Cinema Tamworth has received a game-changing $60,000 grant from the federal government, which will go for a long way to supporting the venue as the movie industry goes through another dull patch. Manager Grant Lee was stunned by the news, and said it was a huge amount for the humble operation. "We were very excited to actually hear the news that we actually got it," he said. "$60,000 will go a long way and we're putting it towards wages, that will help with wages for a while. "It's been very hard for the past two years, and as it has been for everyone - everyone is having a bad time, but it's nice to have a little bit to help." Majestic Cinema Inverell received $35,000, while the funds given to Forum 6 were the joint second-highest in the governments $17.7 million program Mr Lee believes that was a representation of the size of the city and importance of their operation. "Our site in Wagga got $85,000, although they're a much bigger site, and $60,000 for us is a lot for the wages," he said. READ ALSO: While a mini-boom occurred late last year with blockbusters such as Spiderman: No Way Home, The Matrix Resurrections and Ghostbusters: Afterlife all coming out at similar times, it has fallen flat a little since. Mr Lee said it was crucial cinemas received funding to stay open during down patches, given their profits are largely dependent on the decision making of overseas movie studios. "Things are very quiet, it's not good and it's hard when Hollywood controls a movie," he said. "If they think it's not right to release a movie worldwide they won't release it, and unfortunately that's what's been happening for the past two years. "Hollywood has looked and gone 'we're not going to get our money back if we release it here', because piracy is a big thing in our industry and it's very hard for them to get their money back. "Once it's out, that's it, it has to be out everywhere."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/f7d57ef5-6405-416c-af7f-b37eb7da8be9.jpg/r0_122_5447_3200_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg