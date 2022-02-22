Women's Social Smash headed for Tamworth in second season

sport, cricket,

Local women who have been missing their cricket fix will get an opportunity to pad up next month, with the Women's Social Smash set to get underway on March 4. The Cricket Australia-run competition will run in Tamworth across six weeks, and is open to female players of any age or ability. Also read: It was held for the first time in 2021 and, following a successful debut, has been expanded to include more metro and regional locations. In a statement from Cricket NSW, Australian vice captain, Rachael Haynes, voiced her support for the program. "It's just a fun way to play the game of cricket, get to know it hang out with your family and friends, and enjoy the game. I think it's about giving the game a go," Haynes said The Social Smash emphasises learning the skills of the game in a fun, supportive environment. Matches generally take between 60-90 minutes, and are played between two teams of eight players and eight overs per side. Pitches and boundaries are shortened, softer balls are used and no protective gear is required. Registrations can be completed at www.playcricket.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/a6131058-2a20-43c1-b4b1-5e8a892027e5.JPG/r0_131_4516_2683_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg