MY jeans hung in the rear as I walked through the train station, but the look was unintentional. A backpack hung on my shoulder. When I emerged from the station, I recoiled as a strong, hot wind buffeted me. I then hailed a taxi. The middle-aged Indian driver said the music blaring in the taxi was from his favourite Bollywood movie. I told him to turn it off. He refused to. When the taxi stopped on a busy downtown street, it was mid-afternoon. The pub I entered was called Shazza's. I asked the young, clean-cut bartender who Shazza was. With his eyes, he identified a grizzled, solidly built man banging on a coffee machine next to him. I waved and got the owner's attention. "How's it going, love?" I said, smirking. The owner yelled at me in Russian. "Stinking Russians," I said to the bartender. "Never been nothin' but trouble." "Jesus Christ!" the bartender said. "Be quiet!" Too late. The Russian grabbed a large knife off a counter and charged at me. The bartender thrust an arm at him like a traffic cop. The Russian grabbed the bartender's hand and slammed it palm up on the bar. Steel punctured flesh, and a ghastly scream punctured conversations. The Russian stood over the bartender berating him, then waved the knife at me as I fled the bloodshed. I got into a taxi. The 50-something driver had receding red hair and severely sun-damaged skin. He said: "You look like ya saw a ghost, mate. What happened?" I told him. "No-good bastards," he said. A short time later, the taxi stopped in front of a stylish apartment building on a quiet street. I alighted from the vehicle and walked through a courtyard, past a swimming pool and into the lobby. Sharing the lift with me were a woman and a little girl, who peeked shyly at me from behind the woman's bowed legs. I exited the lift and walked along a hallway, stopping in front of a door. I pressed the buzzer. The face of the young woman who answered the door was covered in a green clay mask. Still, the scowl was unmistakable. "Grace Tame?" I said. "Yeah. Whaddya want?" I opened the backpack, removed a towering bong and said: "Take a hit and chill the f**k out."

