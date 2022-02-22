news, latest-news,

UPGRADES to the Tamworth substation for the Queensland-NSW Interconnector (QNI) have been completed, marking a major milestone for the project. Civil works wrapped up last week, which was significant given the Tamworth substation was the largest of the five spread across the network - including one in Dumaresq and Armidale. The Transgrid project is now 90 per cent complete, and project director Colin Mayer said it's an exciting time for everyone who's worked on it. "We've done all the benchworking and concreting required to put under the high voltage equipment and that is an essential stage prior to starting to do the works preparing to turn it on," he said. "That takes about two months to complete that, and once we've completed that we'll be able to turn on the static var compensators, and we will be able to receive increased power flows from Queensland. "By doing that, that means the differential in market prices won't matter as much, and that will reduce prices of electricity across NSW and Queensland." Executive manager of delivery Craig Stallan said a significant amount of work had to be put into getting the Tamworth substation fit for purpose, with a massive upgrade required. READ ALSO: "Since the Australian Energy Market Operator first recognised QNI as a priority in their 2020 Integrated System Plan, and work started later that year, we've increased the Tamworth substation footprint by 50 per cent," he said. "[It was] to accommodate the technology required to help future-proof this part of our grid." More than 300 kilometres and 131 towers have been uprated as part of the $230 million project, which received approval in April 2020. Works are expected to be completed in May. Up to 170 people were employed in the region at once as part of the civil works. Increased power flows between the states in times of high demand should cause power bills to stabilise, which is good news for the wallets of customers. "This technology will optimise the real power flows on the transmission lines as well as providing grid stability," Mr Stallan said. Mr Mayer believes the impact of the project will be felt across both states, although there is still a fair bit of water to go under the bridge before then. "The advantage is we can have an extra 180 megawatts transferred from Queensland to NSW," he said. "Once we energise it we've got about six months of trials that are run by the energy market operator, and those basically make sure that the system behaves as we expect it to. "To prove it ahead you've got a series of models just to show what you think is going to happen in the network and then you actually go through and measure it."

