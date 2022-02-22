news, latest-news,

THE threat of more COVID-19 restrictions is behind a decision to can the 2022 CMAA Academy of Country Music junior course slated for July. Instead, young talent will have the chance to hone their songwriting skills during a three-day song camp. Academy director Lyn Bowtell said while there has been plenty of interest in the junior course, the call was made after lengthy discussions weighing up the risks and benefits. "We can't wait to see everyone back in 2023 but, until then, we have plans for other opportunities for both our junior and senior students waiting to attend academy courses that have fewer risks of being cancelled," she said. The junior academy is traditionally held in Tamworth the week leading up to Hats Off to Country Music Festival in July. READ ALSO: However, due to the risk and logistical challenges of holding large residential courses with the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions, the academy will run a Junior Song Camp from July 3 to 6 instead. The camp will involve award-winning songwriters and give those aspiring stars under 18 a chance to learn from the best. The academy will announce further educational opportunities for musicians and songwriters in the coming months. It follows the "heartbreaking" decision in December to pull the pin on the 2022 senior course. All students who were attending in 2022 have been offered a position in the 2023 academy. The junior academy course went ahead under strict COVID-19 restrictions last year, but it was unable to run at its full capacity. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

