A date is now set for St Xavier's Primary School to make itself at home in its new build. Contractor Shay Brennan Constructions will hand over the project on March 14, a month before term one ends. The multi-million dollar overhaul was originally forecast to be completed by the start of the new school term, but further delays mean the new library and Year 5 and 6 classrooms are not quite finished yet. Principal Jennifer Honner said bits and pieces, such as more lighting and fans, still need to be installed. "[Completion] is only five minutes away," she said. "Furniture is sitting in the centre of the spaces, just waiting." Over the school holidays, Mrs Honner could see that the project wasn't likely to be signed off by week one because of supply issues, so a decision was made to reschedule the commissioning. She said she had expected the delay, but it was the students who were "the most disappointed". However, there's not long to wait now. In the meantime, there's plenty of activity in the school grounds. Work has started on the multi-purpose sports court and outdoor spaces are taking shape. Concrete is being poured and smoothed, turf laid, and advanced trees will soon be planted. A grassy area is also being established near Little Bloomfield Street to create a sunny spot for book-reading in winter, and a kiss and drop zone will operate from Henry Street. Among other planned changes are a flag raising area, concrete sculptures of Maths shapes, a reflection area in the planned gardens, and a large cubby, aka Sandalwood Lodge, all the way from Western Australia. Plans are still in the works to redesign the lunch area and playground, and with help from a parent. Mrs Honner is working on concepts for a leafy area, featuring a tree canopy and seven seating areas. Using a mix of materials, including artificial grass, pavers and coloured concrete, the principal wants to create outside "rooms" for the children to enjoy. New play equipment is already starting to arrive and the vision should be realised before mid-year. It's something Mrs Honner is particularly excited about because she has been able to call upon her "creative side". She has been heavily involved in the school overhaul, which has focused on creating "flexible learning spaces" for staff and students. It has been an exciting unfolding for Mrs Honner who is marking her 40th year at St Xavier's.

