THEY'RE HERE, they're queer and they're ready to bowl with a beer. Rainbows will reign at Tamworth's Mardi Gras Parade Viewing Party with an added 'wow' factor thanks to an initiative aimed at supporting hospitality venues, small business and LGBTQIA+ artists. Rex Guesthouse owner Jody Ekert said there's no dress code, but the public are welcome to come as fabulous as they like. "Tamworth has always had a community, but it hasn't been very visible," she said. "Since the big Tamworth Pride Fair Day and the Mardi Gras events there has been a real turning point for the town. "It's a great event for people who don't know where they might fit or might be questioning their sexuality, we encourage family members and the public to come as well and show their support. "That's really important in a town like Tamworth." The event, hosted by Rex Guesthouse at the Tamworth City Bowling Club, will see the LGBTQIA+ community come out of the closet and into the streets to celebrate their sexuality with pride. The past two years have made it difficult to hold Mardi Gras events, and Ms Ekert said she hopes lots of people turn up to celebrate. "We hope we draw some people back out into the community," she said. Read also: "In a regional city there's still a stereotype that applies and we are doing what we can to bust that myth, we're such a diverse town and we hope that when people come along they realise there's a place for them to belong too. "Tamworth City Bowling Club has been really supportive and we can't thank them enough." There'll be big screens to watch the parade on, along with barefoot bowls run by locals at the bowling club, a barbecue and the opportunity to buy some drinks at the event and learn more about the LGBTQIA+ community. The $100,000 grant will be split between 30 events across the state, and Tamworth is one of a few regional towns taking part. The viewing party is on Saturday, March 5 and starts at 6pm, with the parade set to kick off from 6:30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/0da1d050-6156-44d7-93ee-e0172b2e1db5.jpg/r0_433_5910_3772_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg