Greater Northern Tigers v Northern Rivers Titans: Under-16s win but under-18s lose
The Greater Northern Tigers' junior sides almost pulled off a tremendous double at Mullumbimby.
The under-16 and under-18 outfits were up against the Northern Rivers Titans at Les Donnelly Field on Saturday and celebrated a 16-10 win in the first game when the Brett Jarrett-coached 16s won 16-10.
The Darryl Rando-coached 18s then had their chances in the Laurie Daley Cup encounter but succumbed 32-26.
The 18s led 12-6 early in the match, 18-14 at half-time and 22-20 early in the second half.
A late try to young Scone prop Jake Clydsdale, his second for the match, reduced the margin to 32-26.
Earlier, Sam Carr, Campbell Munn and Jack Foley had played important roles in the Tigers' under-16 Andrew Johns Cup win.
Halfback Jordan Hamlin was also impressive with a good kicking game.
"[They] made plenty of errors, which is uncharacteristic for them," Jarrett said of his side.
"But they were a bit flat, maybe from the long trip up here."
The under-16s now have two wins from three games, while the under-18s remained winless.
"We let another one get away from us," 18s coach Darryl Rando said. "Just made too many mistakes.
"We've got a bad habit of every time we score a try we make a mistake from the kick-off.
Four times we scored tries today [Saturday] and four times we made a mistake from the kick-off. It's very frustrating."
The under-18s looked sharp in the first half and led 6-0 early after Billy Youman pounced on a Callum Dowell grubber.
Youman earned the players' player award for a non-stop effort in attack and defence.
