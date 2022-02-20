news, latest-news,

The Greater Northern Tigers' junior sides almost pulled off a tremendous double at Mullumbimby. The under-16 and under-18 outfits were up against the Northern Rivers Titans at Les Donnelly Field on Saturday and celebrated a 16-10 win in the first game when the Brett Jarrett-coached 16s won 16-10. The Darryl Rando-coached 18s then had their chances in the Laurie Daley Cup encounter but succumbed 32-26. The 18s led 12-6 early in the match, 18-14 at half-time and 22-20 early in the second half. Read also: A late try to young Scone prop Jake Clydsdale, his second for the match, reduced the margin to 32-26. Earlier, Sam Carr, Campbell Munn and Jack Foley had played important roles in the Tigers' under-16 Andrew Johns Cup win. Halfback Jordan Hamlin was also impressive with a good kicking game. "[They] made plenty of errors, which is uncharacteristic for them," Jarrett said of his side. "But they were a bit flat, maybe from the long trip up here." The under-16s now have two wins from three games, while the under-18s remained winless. "We let another one get away from us," 18s coach Darryl Rando said. "Just made too many mistakes. "We've got a bad habit of every time we score a try we make a mistake from the kick-off. Four times we scored tries today [Saturday] and four times we made a mistake from the kick-off. It's very frustrating." The under-18s looked sharp in the first half and led 6-0 early after Billy Youman pounced on a Callum Dowell grubber. Youman earned the players' player award for a non-stop effort in attack and defence.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/44068a88-2b79-49a4-86aa-14956d243cae.jpg/r76_61_754_444_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg