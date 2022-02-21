news, latest-news,

One of the UK's most experienced entrepreneurs is set to kick off the University of New England's Smart Region Incubator in 2022. Expert-in-residence Ian Mason will travel to Tamworth for two workshops on business. Mr Mason played a key role in British businessman Richard Brandon's Virgin Startup, where he helped more than 11,000 entrepreneurs to either get started or grow their business. The Virgin Startup operates in a similar way to the Smart Region Incubator, but also offers startup capital to new businesses. Regional connector Ali Treloar said he was about as good as you can get in terms of experience. READ MORE: "Just imagine if the next Canva, or the next AirTasker - two highly successful Australian startups - are right here in our region," she said. Mr Mason will also share his thoughts on the fast-moving consumer goods and export markets during next week's visit, at a breakfast, at the DECO Wine Bar and Restaurant. "We call those sorts of sessions inspire and engage," Ms Treloar said. "If someone's interested in entrepreneurship or interested in starting a business, regardless of the sector, coming along and hearing an established entrepreneur talk about their achievements, or talk about their observations of an industry, is always beneficial." The UNE SRI has also opened registrations for its free flagship program, HATCH. Kicking off in March, HATCH will aim to help people who have an idea turn it into a business. Using 'Lean Canvas' principles, in three sessions the program will help prospective business people boil down their point of difference, their customers, and their sources of income. Ms Treloar said the SRI is keen to bring in new blood. "I won't lie, it's been quiet over COVID," she said. "People are stretched from a time and a financial perspective. "So now we're coming out - it's a great time to be starting a business. "I'd imagine there's lots of people who've come up with lots of ideas while they've been stuck at home during COVID." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

