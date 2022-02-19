sport, cricket,

Quirindi aren't satisfied with just making the Connolly Cup semi-finals, they want to hit another drought for six. It's been as the saying goes a long time between drinks for the district side. Most of the current side weren't even born the last time Quirindi featured in the competition finals, let alone won it. Tomorrow they will pad up in their first semi-final since the 1988/89 season as they attempt to win the silverware for the first time since 1981. While proud of what they have achieved, skipper Aaron King said they're not just there to make the numbers. READ ALSO: "We've got this far so why not ask 'why can't we bring the trophy home?'," he said ahead of their clash with Armidale. After enjoying rare wins over Tamworth and Gunnedah to secure second spot behind Narrabri in the Namoi conference, he said there is a "quiet confidence" around the side. "We're confident going into the game that we've got a really good squad of players this year," King said. "We're excited to get in and see how we go." He said they should have a similar side to the one that beat Gunnedah with Nick Hird right to go after suffering a hamstring twinge in that game that restricted him to only two overs. "He's been back at training and his hopefully playing tomorrow (for Bective-East) to get a bit of game time," he said. King identified the veteran seamer as one of the keys for them along with Jye Paterson. "It's going to be blokes like Nick and Jye: a good performance from those two with everyone else grinding away," he said, adding that batting "will be a big focus". He spoke about if they bat first putting a good total on and then building the pressure with the ball. "With the bowling attack we've got, I'd back us against most sides to defend any total," he said. Armidale were undefeated in the Gwydir conference but are for Quirindi a bit of an unknown. King hasn't really been able to scout too much information about them. The game will be played at Lambert Park with the winner advancing to face either Narrabri or Gwydir in the final.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/21c56c6a-526e-44fb-bd82-f7b90b7fc8cd.jpg/r3_15_1148_662_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg