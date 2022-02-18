community,

"SCHEMING and planning" was the catchphrase of Manilla local Mandy Skewes as she dreamt up ideas to make her community a better and brighter place. She would sit on the back deck, crack a beer, think big for the future of the small town and launch into action. Mandy sadly passed away on Wednesday after a 14-month battle with cancer. Her daughter Hannah Sherrin told the Leader her mum kept her community spirit strong for the town she was born and raised in, right up until the end. On one of the last days Mandy could talk, she told her only daughter she was thinking of "the future". "She always had a lot of pride in where she came from," Hannah said. Mandy was passionate about conserving Manilla's history while also making sure the town was up with the times, and worked to draw in visitors to showcase the hidden gem just half-an-hour north of Tamworth. She was a tireless advocate for saving the historical Manilla viaduct, created the group Manilla Matters, fought for silo art, championed the new play equipment and entered Manilla in the mix to host triple j's One Night Stand in 2018. Mandy and her husband Alan Dewar took over Manilla's Rivergums Caravan Park in the last few years and during the pandemic, Mandy hand-delivered supplies like toilet paper to vulnerable community members. READ ALSO: She was known for happily having a chat with anyone - some would pop into the family's electrical business or later, the caravan park, just for her company or maybe even a roast dinner. "[Her work] was always selfless and always in the best interests of others," Hannah said. Mandy's son Rhys told the Leader Mandy had left a lasting mark on Manilla not just through her decades of "scheming and planning", but also by inspiring others. "She definitely did inspire a lot of other community members and she ended up with a great team of people that all pushed along, especially with the viaduct, she rallied most of the town," he said. It's hard to sum up the effect Mandy had on everyone and on the town itself, but Hannah's husband Nick described her as simply the catalyst for good things to happen over and over again. Mandy's funeral will be held at midday on Friday, February 25, at St Michael's church in Manilla, followed by a celebration of life at the town's services club. Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb extended his sincere condolences to Mandy's loved ones and the wider community. "It's sad for the community to lose such a strong and willing worker, she certainly gave a lot," he said.

