A truck driver has been hospitalised after his truck rolled over in an accident near Willow Tree on Friday morning. Paramedics were called to the scene just after 6am to reports the semi-trailer had rolled on the New England highway. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, about 10 kilometres north of Willow Tree. They treated a man in his 30s for minor injuries at the scene. Read also: He was taken to Quirindi hospital in a stable condition. A spokesperson for NSW Police said the highway was blocked by the crash for about an hour from 6am until 7am, but has since reopened to traffic.

