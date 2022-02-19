news, latest-news,

FARMERS, business owners, financial service providers and health professionals have come together with a common cause in mind, to improve drought resilience. As part of the Drought Resilience Leaders Development Program, 35 locals from across the North West Slopes and Plains have been selected to help improve the strength and future of regional communities and their experience with drought. Tamworth beef producer and business support administration service owner Karen Weller, applied to be part of the program after the drought cost her hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep her farm operating. "I was one of those recipients that went through all the tough times and had seen all the support around and those leaders in the community helping," Ms Weller said. READ ALSO: "That motivated me to take on a role and support others because I've been at the other end of that." Delivered both online and in person, the program runs over eight days covering topics such as adaptive leadership, change theory, climate science and scenario planning. Ms Weller said improving her communication skills and gaining more confidence was what she was most looking forward to learning from the program. "The tools that were put forward to help with that were quite remarkable," she said. Building better connections between the city and country was also something Ms Weller said was an important step to crafting greater resilience. "Drought isn't going to be a one off thing, we're going to be hit with it again and again and again," she said. "To be able to have that support around us in the regional city of Tamworth is really important." Also participating in the program is Tamworth business owner Sam Treloar, who said he was blown away by the passion and determination of the other group members. "The desire for people to deal with this now, while it's not an issue, is so strong," Mr Treloar said. "When there's plenty of water around and things are humming along nicely, that's a great time to be looking at it. "Rather than trying to scamper around when everyone's already weary, tired and exhausted by the impacts of drought." The program is set to wrap up at an in person session in Bingara next month. After this, participants will have the opportunity to apply for community grants to help share the knowledge they've gained. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

