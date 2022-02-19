news, latest-news,

A MAJOR review into regional telecommunications has been handed down, and there are a number of recommendations that could have major repercussions for the north west region. The federal government increasing competition for its $875 million mobile black spot program, and auditing coverage performance across regional Australia were two of those suggestions. The review has received support from Deputy Prime Minister and Member for New England Barnaby Joyce. Improving telecommunications in regional areas has long been a political hill he was willing to die on - and he will be hoping that hill soon has a mobile phone tower on it. "University students at the University of New England, rely on modern, quality, digital connectivity. It is an essential foundation for the region's longer-term development," he said. "I'd like to thank people in our region who provided input to the review - it is important this region's voice is heard and is taken into account in the government's response." Technology coming out of universities could be something the government turns to, with another one of the key recommendations being that more emerging connectivity technology is trialled. READ ALSO: The aim of the review was to set up the platform for regional Australia to gain faster and more reliable reception and internet. Regions such as Gunnedah and Mullaley still have a number of blackspots around the towns, creating problems for the likes of farmers and businesses. The NBN's Sky Muster satellite service, which delivers broadband to remote areas, is often criticised for its data constraints, especially by farming families on outback stations. Minister for Regional Communications, Bridget McKenzie, said significant investment must be put into the sector to fix the problems Upping the price of services will not be an option to find the money for that investment though, with another one of the recommendations being that the affordability of services is improved for vulnerable groups. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/17942e56-d929-4bf9-b827-e57db716e0c0.jpg/r0_241_5522_3361_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg