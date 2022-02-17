news, latest-news,

SOME help has arrived for the under-pressure public health system, with 23 new nurses starting throughout the region. Based across Tamworth, Gunnedah, Walcha, Quirindi, Manilla and Barraba, the new additions are part of more than 2800 graduate nurses starting across the state. Nurse at Tamworth hospital, Velinda Wesble, said any extra feet on the ground will be appreciated by current staff. "We need as many nurses as we can get at the minute," she said. "Obviously, the new ones can't work at full capacity so they still need support, but any numbers we can get on the floor is helpful." Premier Dominic Perrottet said many of the graduates had already played a key role over the past few months, and thanked them for their service. "We owe a great deal of thanks to these graduates. Many of them have already been working as students in NSW's vaccination and testing clinics. They have done an exceptional job," he said. "We are continuing to make the record investments in the biggest health system in the country, which means no matter where you live in our state you will have access to the care you need when you need it most. "These extra nurses and midwives will help bolster the ranks of our front line health workers who have done an incredible job helping to protect people and keep them safe throughout the pandemic. We can't thank them enough for their selfless dedication." While university graduates are starting, school-based trainees are also getting a taste of what it's like to pursue a medical career. Read also: Oxley High School's Amity Debenham does nursing as part of her HSC, and is now doing one day per week at hospital and one at TAFE as part of her learning. The traineeship could land the 17-year-old a direct entry to the University of New England. But it's the ability to learn she is truly excited about. "I want to get into nursing because I want to help people and I think it would be a great head start into uni and my career," she said. "I've loved it here, everyone on our ward has been amazing and very welcoming, and very supportive of us, it's definitely a great experience." Fellow Oxley High School student Cassandra Hamilton is also doing the program, and said it was her family that convinced her to take up the role. "I would always watch my aunty or my sister-in-law and hearing about how caring they are to all their patients," she said. "And I wanted to be able to do the same."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/c7484130-1164-4571-8fc8-ffca8d1d5e34.JPG/r0_301_6000_3691_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg