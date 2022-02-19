news, latest-news,

LOCALS will soon be treated to a show detailing one of the most incredible stories in Australian sporting history, and one that inspired youngsters everywhere across the country - including Tamworth. A select few Australian cricketers have had truly incredible tours of England, Sir Donald Bradman is one, Steve Smith is another, but arguably none have put in a braver performance than Johnny Mullagh. The Wotjobaluk man was the star of an all-Indigenous side, which was the first-ever Australian team to tour England, back in 1868. The all-rounder took it to the English on their own turf, and helped his side draw the series, which included 47 matches in just six months. This story is being brought to life by playwriter Wesley Enoch in his new show Black Cockatoo, which is coming to Tamworth on Tuesday, 28 at the Capitol Theatre. Read also: Mr Enoch told the Leader the story had been gaining traction over the past couple of years, and not just from show-goers. "We originally did the show just before the lockdowns and things occurred, and it was interesting that at the time Cricket Australia were listening to the story of the Aboriginal cricket team," he said. "And now they have the Johnny Mullagh Medal, which is the medal given to the best player in the Boxing Day test, so it's had some influence beyond just seeing it as a show. "But people have been really interested in this mix of art and sport and Aboriginal affairs, telling a historic story and people have gone 'wow I didn't know about that, I didn't know that happened'." He said the profile had also been lifted by the fact Scott Bowland, who is Australia's second ever Indigenous test player of the modern era, won the Johnny Mullagh medal on debut in 2021. Enoch said he was confident the show would be popular in Tamworth, which is a sports-crazy city. He said people would have been excited to hear about the story in the late 1800s, even though it was not as widely reported as it should have been. However, he believes the impact of the tale still would have been felt up in north west NSW, particularly for Indigenous kids. The side's profile had actually risen in the state a number of years earlier when they completed a tour of NSW, including an exhibition match in Sydney several years before the English tour. Enoch, who himself has Nunukul and Ngugi heritage, said the tale meant a lot to him, the actors and the backstage staff, who were proud to be able to tell it. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/d7173417-4a9e-4191-986a-05e85bcc46c5.jpg/r0_7_4800_2719_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg