news, latest-news,

LOCAL business people have been celebrated at a bright and boisterous gala event run by the Tamworth Business Chamber. The Tamworth Quality Business Awards celebrated the best and hardest working outlets in the city across a range of industries, from beauty to manufacturing and construction. There were some big winners on the night, including travel agent Chris Watson, who took home two awards. Mr Watson took out gongs for Outstanding Young Business Leader, while his business Chris Watson Travel received the People's Choice Award. Everyone who received an award, or was even nominated for one, deserved to be celebrated after a gruelling couple of years, said chamber president Stephanie Cameron. "I think that it's been such a tough couple of years for business with the COVID-19 pandemic which was preceded by floods and droughts," she said. "And there is no better time than the Quality Business Awards to celebrate the achievement of getting through." For many businesses, 2021 hit harder than the previous year, with lockdowns lasting longer in NSW, especially in the bush. A couple of weeks resembling the old normal gave them a boost in December, before restrictions were reimposed. Read also: Although many were lifted again yesterday. Just getting to the night itself has been a struggle, after lockdowns and restrictions saw the evening pushed back multiple times. Ms Cameron said she was excited to finally see the awards go ahead. She said she was pleased people were able to attend in person and enjoy a fun night. "It's been such a long wait and been terribly frustrating." AMONG the big winners were former Tamworth Business Chamber president Jye Segboer, who was surprised with an honourary membership for his enormous efforts with the organisation. Local businessman, former philanthropist and councillor Robert Schofield was handed the coveted Noel Park Award, which recognises identities that have made a significant contribution to the region. The Nundle Peel Inn publican was born in Tamworth in 1942 and studied wool classing at Tamworth Technical College. He's been a member of the Nundle and District Lions Club since 1978 and this year took on the role of president. When Chaffey Dam was built in the 1980s, he was the inaugural member of the Nundle Fishing Club, where he is now a life member. In 1982 he became a councillor of the then Nundle Shire Council and has been a strong advocate for the town. He served as a councillor for 22 years and has been a major supporter of community organisations and sports clubs. Excellence in Customer Service in Retail - Small: Godfreys Excellence in Customer Service in Retail - Large: Calibre Country Shooting and Outdoors Excellence in Customer Service in Hospitality - Accommodation: Plumes Boutique Bed and Breakfast Excellence in Customer Service in Food & Beverage - Small: The Welder's Dog Excellence in Customer Service in Food & Beverage - Large: The Workshop Kitchen Excellence in Customer Service in Education and Training: The Studio - Classical & Performing Arts Excellence in Customer Service in Animal Services: Steph's Clip, Clean & Cuddles Dog Grooming Excellence in Customer Service in Health & Wellbeing: Jayne Sharpham Naturopathics Excellence in Customer Service in Professional Services - Small: Ignite Your Business Coaching and Training Excellence in Customer Service in Professional Services - Large: McCulloch Agencies Excellence in Customer Service in Hair: Simply Shine Excellence in Customer Service in Beauty: Glamour Empire Excellence in Customer Service in Employment & Recruitment: WorkforceXS Tamworth Excellence in Customer Service in Motor Transport Sales and/or Service: Kensell Sales Excellence in Customer Service in Manufacturing & Construction: Nathan Love's Homes Excellence in Customer Service in Trades & Services: Grassy's Glass Excellence in Customer Service in Tourism, Sport & Entertainment: 92.9fm Tamworth Excellence in Customer Service in Workplace Health & Safety: Oxley Community Transport Service Outstanding Start Up "Start Up Super Star": Camp Grounds Tamworth Excellence in Micro Business: Tamworth Radio Cabs Excellence in Small Business: Peel Valley Milk Excellence in Business: Jobs Australia Enterprises Ltd Outstanding Community Organisation: One of a Kind Community Support Outstanding Employee: Ferne Wilson (Tamworth Community College) Employer of Choice: Inland Technology Outstanding Young Business Leader: Chris Watson (Chris Watson Travel) Outstanding Business Leader: Sharon Tibbs (Oxley Community Transport Service) People's Choice: Chris Watson Travel Noel Park Award: Robert Schofield Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/ea9a37f5-2226-4524-8c4e-aafafbe3d1b7.jpg/r1_115_1920_1199_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg