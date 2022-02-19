community,

BEING told she might not survive another three months and undergoing major heart surgery wasn't enough to stop one Quirindi High School student from achieving outstanding academic success. Current year 12 student Hayley Morris achieved band 6 results, the highest achievable HSC mark, for Agriculture studies despite missing an entire term of school when she was hospitalised with heart failure. The humble student said she was in shock when she opened her results after the year she'd been through. "I thought they got it wrong," she said. "I didn't think I could do that well having missed so much school." READ ALSO: Hayley was diagnosed with Supraventricular tachycardia, a heart condition which causes rapid heartbeats for extended periods of time, causing her to regularly pass out and forcing her to give driving, going to school and riding her horse. "I couldn't do anything, it was physically and mentally debilitating," Hayley said. The teenager was also told without the surgery she could have been dead in three months. "It was so shocking," she said. "It was just the uncertainty, I haven't lived my life yet, I haven't had an impact." But giving up is not in the teenager's nature, especially if it would put a stop to her dream career of being a vet. "I was in the mindframe of what's the point, how am I ever going to achieve such high things?" she said. "But I didn't want to give up on a dream that I wanted for so long and wanted so badly." Hayley remained so dedicated to her studies her Agriculture teacher, Andrew Harries had to lock her out of the online class when she tried to log on just half an hour after she had undergone a four hour major heart surgery. "She's very resilient and she has an extremely high work ethic with a very high internal benchmark," Mr Harries said. Despite being in and out of hospital and missing term three of school, Hayley managed to attain a 98 per cent average on her assessments and exams. "She had every right to not do well in that exam, but she didn't, she smashed it," Mr Harries said. But dedicated isn't the only word used to describe Hayley, according to her mother Jo Anne Morris her daughter is nothing short of an inspiration. "She's very very tough and she's very resilient," Ms Morris said. With the family living on a farm in the Liverpool Plains Hayley also had to grapple with drought, floods, mice and COVID-19. "For a 16 year old her whole life came to a stop," Ms Morris said. "But we are so proud." It's the support from her school, her family, her friends and the community that kept Hayley going through all the tough times. "The school and my parents went above and beyond to still make me feel some sort of normal," she said. An Apple Watch, which monitored Hayley's heart rate and alerted her mother when there was a change, was also donated to her by Farming for Kids. After everything she's been through Hayley's sights are still set on becoming a vet. This year she is undertaking English, Maths Advanced, Chemistry, Biology and Primary Industries with the hope of attending Charles Sturt University at the end of Year 12. "I'm just trying to live the best life I can." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

