news, latest-news,

Local sporting clubs are a backbone of regional communities, giving kids and adults alike the chance to be active and part of a team, but many have a hard time covering their costs. The Guyra Super Spuds have received a welcome funding boost on the eve of the 2022 season after taking out a public vote and with it $3000 from the January round of Greater Bank's #GreaterNewEngland Community Funding Program. Read also: The Super Spuds have a long history of supporting rugby league and this year, as they celebrate their centenary, will field two teams in Group 19. Super Spuds president Britt Youman said the club was fully inclusive and looked forward to welcoming new players and supporters for the upcoming season. "Guyra Super Spuds is an inclusive club and everyone from the local area is welcome to join us to play footy," Britt said. "As a relatively small community-based inclusive club, we have limited sources of revenue. "Battling COVID over the last couple of years has added to these challenges so this cash injection from Greater Bank will help us kick off our season with a spring in our step." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/0d52f4aa-6409-42b3-b0b2-76504ada836f.jpg/r82_0_2075_1126_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg