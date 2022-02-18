news, latest-news,

RODEOS are back up and bucking as Quirindi prepares to host their inaugural show this weekend. After Tamworth's Rodeo Roundup received a kick in the guts with a cancelled event in January, things are back on track for adrenaline loving riders and spectators. Quirindi Rodeo secretary Sam Taylor said the event had received record breaking entries. "We'll have over 200 barrel racing runs, so that in itself is a massive amount," Ms Taylor said. READ ALSO: "You don't see that at a normal rodeo, they're usually around the 100 mark, so to double that is huge." Quirindi Rodeo president Andrew Swain said the increase in numbers was a result of people itching to get back out competing after the drought and COVID-19 sidelined many country rodeos. Talent from every corner of the state will be making the trip to christen the new state of the art rodeo arena funded through the Liverpool Plains major strategic upgrade. "The rodeo committee sat in on the design," Ms Taylor said. "We really wanted to make it a multipurpose facility so we could bring other equine sports here as well." But most of all, Ms Taylor said organisers were thrilled to be hosting a full day of entertainment. "As for major events Quirindi doesn't really get to see many things like this." With record breaking numbers expected to flood into Quirindi Australian Bushmen's Campdraft & Rodeo Association executive officer Craig Young said the rodeo would be a huge boost for the country town's economy. "All the competitors, all the spectators, all the people that follow through bring a significant amount of money into the town with fuel, food and accommodation," Mr Young said. The rodeo kicks off on Saturday at 10am at the Quirindi Showground and Racecourse. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/0b7e83ce-33cf-4b76-b288-78169770fa99.jpg/r0_269_5279_3252_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg