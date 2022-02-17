news, latest-news,

Gunnedah Family Support (GFS) is urging flood-affected locals to reach out for support if they need it. In the wake of the extensive flooding in late 2021, GFS became part of a well-being committee, and manager Vanessa Hodges Schembri, said it was here to help. "We are hearing that the community that was most impacted by the flooding feels like they have been left to deal with the emotional and physical toll of the flooding on their own," she said. "We understand that some people feel like they were let down and that they may be reluctant to seek support because it was not there when they needed it most. "We would like to assure the community that support is available and if you are not sure where to access support, please call Gunnedah Family Support and we can direct you." Read also: The well-being committee was formed under the Resilience NSW Local Recovery Committee, and consists of the Salvation Army, Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP), Primary Health Network (PHN) and Resilience NSW. The committee will set up a stall at the Gunnedah Country Markets on Saturday to provide information about support and services that are available, including Resilience NSW disaster relief grants, legal and financial support, mental health services and practical support. A short survey will be on hand at the stall and GFS will also letter-drop the survey to locals who were affected by the floods. Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said it was an opportunity for residents to share their thoughts following the flooding and seek advice on available recovery grants. "The November floods were devastating for the Gunnedah community with many homeowners and businesses still counting the cost of clean-up," Mr Anderson said. "I want to ensure that every single household, primary producer and small business owner in Gunnedah that suffered direct damage during the recent flooding has access to the assistance they are entitled to." Resilience NSW's Melissa Gore said recovery support was vital. "We want community members affected by the flood to feel comfortable sharing their experiences and know that they will be heard," said Ms Gore. "Resilience NSW continue to work with our emergency services and community partners to ensure that people have access to the services and supports they need to recover from this event."

