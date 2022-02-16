St Edwards, school leaders, Tamworth

Building on the success of 2021, where the school was placed in the top eight non government primary schools across Australia, the team at St Edward's Primary School is not resting on its laurels. As St Edward's enters 2022, the school has grown to 550 students and 57 staff members. Serving the South Tamworth parish area, St Edward's aims to ensure that children attending St Edward's enjoy the same high quality education as our counterparts in the capital cities. "We are committed to continuing to offer our services to families looking for a quality Catholic education," said principal, Dr Jake Madden. The school's annual improvement plan is the driving force behind the continued academic growth at the school. "Curriculum, Teacher Professional Learning and Parental Engagement are the three driving priorities for our school this year," said Dr Jake. Each priority has three key projects. The school leadership team is monitoring and putting in control processes to continually track, review, adjust and report on each project's performance. "It's important to find out how a project's performing and whether it's on time, as well as implement approved changes," he said. "This ensures the project remains on track, on budget and on time." "The school's primary goal is to achieve our school vision. We want students and educators to be the best possible version of themselves as they learn how to make a positive contribution in our world." Dr Jake reiterated his school's commitment to ensuring every student receives quality instruction, every lesson, every day. "Our staff, buoyed by the continued success in 2021 have worked not only on their students' learning plans but also focussed on their own self improvement plans," Dr Jake stated. The staff are focussed on ensuring that St Edward's students develop high levels of proficiency across all key learning areas. "We want students to leave St Edward's having developed a strong work ethic, strong leadership skills and an ability to make a difference. They will leave us as highly competent learners."

St Edward's tops the class

