Moonbi Public School, School leaders

Strong leadership in a school is essential to ensure that students learn in an environment where every student is known, valued and cared about. And at Moonbi Public School students are challenged in their learning and feel safe to reach their potential. "I am excited to be working in a school where I have the privilege of leading a fantastic team of educators," said Melissa Wood, who commenced as principal in 2021. "As a leader, I take pride in setting a strong example to our school students, staff and the community. "I work hard to ensure that I am a visible presence with strong relationships across all areas of the school community. "Our students are proud to be students at Moonbi Public School. "This is evidenced by our exceptional attendance rates - our kids love to be here." Kristin Ellerton took on the additional role of assistant principal curriculum and instruction in 2022. "As assistant principal at Moonbi Public, I strive to maximise student potential and growth in an inclusive environment where every student counts and every moment matters. "I look forward to coordinating professional learning for teachers, monitoring student outcomes, and supporting families to be key partners in student learning." "Student leadership is also very important," said Ms Wood. "Our school captains, Taylah and Jahmarli, are always looking for ways to build their leadership and support their fellow students."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33dkwUDTP8aHtqUX9cpmmbF/500f93d3-41d4-4202-a9a1-7eea27b20e5b_rotated_270.jpg/r0_318_1323_1065_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Moonbi Public School gets an "A" for leadership

SCHOOL LEADERS: Taylah enjoys being a leader as she likes helping her peers, while Jahmarli looks for ways he can help people achieve their goals. Both are keen leaders. Photos: Supplied. Strong leadership in a school is essential to ensure that students learn in an environment where every student is known, valued and cared about.

"Our school captains, Taylah and Jahmarli, are always looking for ways to build their leadership and support their fellow students."