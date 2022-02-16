community,

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable evening of glamour, empowerment and fabulousness when Rhonda Burchmore takes the stage at the Capitol Theatre on Saturday 26 February at 8pm. 40 years in the 'biz is no easy feat. But as always, Rhonda Burchmore makes it look like a walk in the park. A staple of the Australian entertainment industry, Rhonda has done everything - TV, film, and most notably, stage. After winning Australia's heart on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Rhonda takes centre stage to share songs, stories and secrets about surviving four decades in one of the most formidable industries. Featuring icons of pop music, Rhonda will interpret hits like Katy's Perry Roar, Helen Reddy's I Am Woman, Cher's If I Could Turn Back Time and Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive for a musical extravaganza unlike any other. Rhonda's humour and spirit will shine through as she recounts hilarious anecdotes and belts out show stopping renditions. To delight audiences Rhonda will be backed by a sizzling hot band plus tantalising toy boys to help her burn up the dance floor. There will be no shortage of glamour, with glittering ensembles and gowns galore, giving audiences everything they've come to love and expect from Ms B. Join us for this one fabulous night of entertainment from the Glamazonia herself! Be sure to secure your tickets soon as this show is selling fast. Men Singing Songs. Some of Them Are Funny! On Saturday March 5 at 7:30pm join us at the Capitol Theatre for a night of silly, thoughtful singing in perfect harmony! The Spooky Men's Chorale is a vast, rumbling, steam powered and black-clad behemoth, capable of rendering audiences moist eyed with mute appreciation or haplessly gurgling with merriment. Based on the twin pillars of grand foolishness and the quest for the perfect 'boofchord', the Spooky Men seek to commentate on the absurdity and grandeur of the modern male armed only with their voices, a sly collection of hats, and a twinkle in the eye. The Spooky Men's Chorale sing a judicious combination of Georgian table songs, pin drop beautiful ballads highly inappropriate covers, and immaculate man anthems like Don't Stand Between a Man and His Tool. Through this drop deadpan beautiful man-singing, the Spooky Men invite the audience to ponder the conundrums of modern life and manhood, joyously experience a wall of mansound, laugh stupidly, and venture into areas of great tenderness. It is not so much comedic as hilarious, not so much shimmeringly perfect as pleasingly and deeply human. Be sure to get your tickets soon for this great show. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/59ebb53a-a45a-4d00-834a-0718753cccdd.jpg/r1_22_489_298_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg