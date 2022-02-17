comment,

The well publicised target of 100,000 population for Tamworth is a grave concern if we cannot even look after the present urgent requirements of the current infrastructure such as Calala Lane. Over time, from many land developments this lovely area of Calala has seen a population explosion. This has resulted in many more users of this Calala Lane. With the end result being frequent daily traffic jams and much longer "peak hours" of log jams. At times Calala residents are essentially cut off from town, as the result of either floods or traffic accidents. We need an alternative access to town. The very name of 'Lane" gives cause to even wonder. In the original planning of Calala, was it ever meant that Calala Lane would end up being the main access for so many daily commuters to town? Jenny Peberdy, Calala The proponents of the Hills of Gold Wind Farm have again been given more time (to 25 March) by the NSW Planning, Industry & Environment Dept. to bring their proposal in line with existing legislation and regulations and to answer questions on matters either not addressed, or not addressed satisfactorily. Engie's assertion that the project would be underway at the beginning of this year is at variance with their need for even more time, as they attempt to address so many matters that should have been dealt with in their proposal. Is this due to an inability on their part to find satisfactory answers to the queries made by government authorities? Read more on this: If the wind farm proposal is a viable one why are so many issues still to be addressed, including many queries raised by National Parks and Wildlife. Nicole Brewer, Director, Energy Assessments, NSW DPI&E, letter dated 9 February to Mr Jamie Chivers, raises, amongst many others, questions relating to: Transport:- "Justification for construction of a private haulage road through Crown Reserve 85916 for Public Recreation" Biodiversity:- justification for the placement of wind turbines immediately adjacent to Ben Halls Gap Nature Reserve etc. Visual impact:- proposed mitigation where landowner agreement not reached. Sarah Carr, Director, North West Biodiversity, Conservation & Science Directorate, NSW Dept Planning and Environment, letter dated 1 February 2022 to Anthony Ko, Team Leader, Energy Resource Assessment also details many questions, including - 6.3 All spatial data and maps are to be updated. 9.2 an explanation of differences in plot data between spreadsheets. 11.2 Justification be provided for the distance between turbines along ridge lines. Additionally, comments and findings by National Parks and Wildlife Service regarding Ben Hall's Gap Nature Reserve, together with the Bushfire Risk Assessment, make very uneasy reading; among many concerns listed the impact on radio communication - vital in times of emergency - and the distance between turbines along the ridgeline in relation to NPWS use of aircraft. The pages of comments and questions by Government bodies requiring answers by the proponents can be viewed at the NSW Governments Major Projects Planning Portal. Continued procrastination by the proponents and myriad unanswered questions indicate that this proposed development is in the wrong place. A decision regarding the proposal should be made without more extensions of time and Nundle allowed to move on. Joyce Holbourn, Nundle A small mammal called the Bramble Cay Melomys that lived on a small island off The Great Barrier Reef was declared by scientists in 2016 to be the first animal to become extinct because of climate change. The island that the animal lived on was only three metres above sea level when spotted by Europeans in 1845. Rising sea levels have finally, made the island uninhabitable. Continual warnings are coming from scientists that sea levels are rising at an ever increasing rate. The warnings are not based on vague calculations indicating what may happen but on readings taken regularly at many sea rise measuring stations across the world that clearly show what is, in actual fact, taking place right now. I have used the Bramble Cay Melomys demise as an example to indicate that climate change is no longer at the starting gate but now is up and running, and at a fast pace. Many people see climate change as being something to worry about tomorrow-but, of course, tomorrow never comes. Actions taken by our Federal Government to tackle climate change are frustratingly slow. Scientists are not only telling us how terrible rampant climate change is and will be, but are also advising us how to deal with its cause. Perhaps with a Federal election not far away we should all be requesting our political leaders to take the time to listen to advice coming from scientists concerning how to deal with the cause of climate change, and then to put into action ASAP the advice received. Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank SA

