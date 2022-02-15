news, latest-news,

AMONGST all the stresses business owners have had to go through over the past couple of years, one in particular has gotten on their nerves - enforcing social distancing. Pre-COVID the world was full of huggers, kissers and people who didn't have a huge appreciation for personal space, but since the pandemic began, they have had to wind back their natural instincts. Of course this did not happen straight away, and venues were often left policing the new social distancing rules, causing much stress among managers who knew one slip up could see their business fined. A new report by the University of South Australia's Dr Frank Huo claims owners struggled with abiding by the rules, while remaining hospitable. "The high physical-proximity nature of service industry jobs makes it difficult to practice social distancing at work, which jeopardises employees' work engagement and career-related attitudes," he said. "Work engagement - including taking pride and pleasure in your job and seeing future career prospects in the role - is a key factor in employee wellbeing, so situations that reduce work engagement can lead to negative vocational experiences, including career regret and turnover intention." Tamworth Pub Group operations manager and licensee at the Southgate Inn, Michael Squires, agrees. He said it has been difficult to balance good service with good practice, and while they have pushed through it, he is keen for the restrictions to be lifted. "It's hard to be hospitable in hospitality if you can't shake a hand or get within 1.5 metres," he said. "But we've had to do what we've had to do, I've learnt a lot over the last two years, but I'm ready for it to be over." While it has been tough, Mr Squires said things had become a lot easier since the early days of COVID, with the new behaviours now becoming second nature. READ ALSO: "I feel like a lot of people have adjusted to the social distancing, and we're probably trying to bring them out of that now because we're trying to fill our hotels out a bit," he said. "I think whoever has been managing hotels in these times has learnt many lessons." He said throughout the past two years the Pub Group has had to develop up to 70 COVID-safe plans, but as the pandemic has dragged on they have become easier to develop and abide by. Should restrictions be lifted when they are scheduled to be near the end of the month, Mr Squires said he would certainly feel some relief. "We're all looking forward to being publicans not policemen," he said. Meanwhile, office workers have also felt the impacts of COVID, with many being told to work from home. All office spaces have required COVID-safe plans, and some companies have chosen not to return, especially while mask mandates are in place for indoor areas. Sam Treloar, owner of Peel Street shared office space DPARTMNT, said things have been stop-start in recent times. "Lockdowns obviously meant people quite often had to work from home, but for those people who were deemed essential workers a space like DPARTMNT was able to provide them with a sanctuary," he said. "A separation from home, a separation from homeschooling and all those sorts of things. "For people who have come into our space outside of lockdowns, having a mask when they're not drinking, eating or in a shared space hasn't been a problem at all. "The most hesitation we have seen is from large corporates, who have been much more conservative in their approach to letting staff teams back into the office, but people who have the choice have been choosing to come back."

