news, latest-news,

It was slow going out on the water for the opening heat of Lake Keepit Sailing Club's Summer Cup on Sunday. While the strong blustery south-easterlies sailors have had to contend with in recent races had abated, LKSC commodore Tim Corben reported that by race time the "excellent 10-15km/hour breeze" of the morning had "dropped to a drifter". "But a fleet of five laser dinghies and four catamarans slowly crossed the start line on a race that took an hour-and-a-half to two hours," he continued. READ ALSO: Corben and eventual winner Hugh Evans were the first away with the rest of the fleet in a "log-jam" on the start line. Manilla sailor David Aylwin then came through to lead and finish with the fastest time in his Marie 4.3 catamaran. He crossed 10 minutes ahead of the two full rig laser dinghies of Evans and Kevin Overton with the rest of the fleet finishing at regular intervals over a 10 minute period. On corrected time Evans was awarded the win from Overton and Alywin. In some exciting news for the club, Corben reported that at their recent monthly meeting they approved 13 new member applications. "This growth in membership is a direct result of the Learn to Sail program held over three days in January," he said. This Sunday is Heat 4 of the Head of the River Race. Race Results for Heat 1 of the Summer Cup Fastest Time: Dave Aylwin (Manilla) Marie 4.3 Corrected Time: 1st - Hugh Evans (Tamworth); 2nd - Kevin Overton (Tamworth); 3rd - Dave Aylwin (Manilla) Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/fad70dfe-8207-407f-8308-7e207ad53eb4.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg