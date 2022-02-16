news, latest-news,

Gunnedah captain James Perrett admits he hasn't been as keen for a season for a long time. It's been a long wait since August, and long time for the disappointment of last year to fester; the Red Devils' premiership hopes snatched away from them as COVID reared it's ugly head again. Their best chance in almost in almost 20 years to end what is the longest premiership drought in the Central North competition, the disappointment of what could have been still lingers. "People are still getting over the letdown of last year," Perrett conceded. "Everyone had built up for a big year last year." READ ALSO: While their efforts didn't go completely unrewarded, winning the minor premiership for the first time since 2004, it was "bitter sweet". Back training now for a few weeks, the fullback said it is "the most keen" he has been even if, as he joked, he's coming into the season probably the unfittest he's been for "a long while" - work commitments and things like flooding meaning he hasn't been able to play as much summer sport as he usually would. "There is a real hunger there," he said. That goes collectively too, the disappointment of last year really driving the playing group to succeed this season. "It will definitely be the fuel for the year," he said. After assuming the captaincy mid-way through last season, Perrett will lead the Red Devils again this season. He is also taking on some of the coaching responsibilities stepping up to help out coach Dan Martin, along with Matt Hannay and Matt Roseby. He highlighted one of the big things for them this year as putting an 80 minute performance together, pointing out that there were numerous games last season where they would get two or three early tries and come 20 minutes to go find themselves level. The really good teams get to that three try lead and "just take it away" from their opposition. "The big focus this season is definitely finishing games and playing 80 minutes," Perrett said. He said they have been getting pretty good numbers to training although there are a fair few still to come back. Unfortunately they have lost half-back Steve Leuta. In a double blow to their No.9 ranks, Ben Maunder is no certainty to play this season. Second rower Will Bright has also left town. On the flip side of that they have had a few people come to town "that are rugby players". They will officially kick off the season on Friday night, holding their season launch and guernsey action. As far as on the field they have a couple of trial games scheduled. They are set to play the Tamworth Magpies on the last weekend in March. Following that they will travel down to Coffs for their annual clash with the SCU Marlins. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/80013248-b0b0-4f82-8c52-1878291e727f.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg