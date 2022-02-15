news, latest-news,

Come hell or high water, the Tamworth Roosters Youth Women's team will play football in 2022. That is the promise from Tamworth Swans president Josh McKenzie ahead of the Roosters' upcoming Come and Try Days, which are scheduled for February 27 (boys and girls welcome) and March 13 (girls only). "We'll make whatever work," McKenzie said. "We're hoping that we can put together a standalone team, but we've made a commitment across the league that whatever numbers we get together between ourselves, Inverell, Glen Innes, and there are quite a few girls at Gunnedah that are interested, and maybe Armidale, we'll make something work. "So we'll be able to give them some form of football. Exactly what that looks like is still to be decided, because we really don't know how many teams or players we'll have." The first of the two Come and Try Days, on Sunday, February 27, is open to both male and female players between the ages of 12 and 17. It will feature some basic skills-based activities and a rudimentary game to give newcomers a taste of Aussie Rules in a safe and friendly environment. The second Come and Try Day, on Sunday, March 13, is open to girls only, to introduce young women to the game without the added pressure of playing among boys. "We haven't had a Youth Girls team yet, so we're hoping that we might get a few interested girls come down for the first one, but particularly the second one," McKenzie said. "We'll make sure that's a boy-free zone so girls can come without obligation or embarrassment to meet some of the girls that will be around and meet some of our senior female players, and give them an opportunity to see what they think." The girls' side will also benefit from the $1,600 grant awarded late last week, which will allow the Roosters to produce special-made jerseys for their young female players. "To be able to fit the girls out properly so they can take a bit of pride in whatever team we do get is important," McKenzie said. "The set-up costs, depending on how many players you have, can be quite hefty, and if you've only got a limited number of players then obviously registration fees won't cover that initially. "It is very handy to have that grant so we have some financial security around launching that grade." Both Come and Try Days will get underway from 9.30am at Viaduct Park. For more information, please contact the Roosters through their Facebook page.

