Benchwarmers Black doubled up when the Tamworth Softball Association held Rounds 3 and 4 as a double header on Saturday. After toppling competition leaders Hurricanes 12-2 in their Round 3 clash they then edged out United 11-8 to jump from the bottom of the ladder to third. It was a big-scoring round with the two other winners for the day scoring 20 or more runs. In the other Round 3 clash United defeated Savage Diamonds 20-2, Savage Diamonds then turning around and beating Benchwarmers Green 21-10. READ ALSO: Benchwarmers Black's strong batting was a telling difference in their clash with Hurricanes despite some strong pitching from Hurricanes, whose inexperience led to some hasty fielding decisions. Benchwarmers were also strong and supportive of each other. Individual highlights from the day included a home run to United's Sarah Davis and some fantastic catches from Benchwarmers Black's Al McCrohan. TSA's Nat Crittle reported that the atmosphere for the double header was amazing and everyone was "happy to be playing the game we love".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/88b56ba5-b137-4e54-9d32-cacadc5039a0.jpg/r0_28_1064_629_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg