DISCOUNTED vaccination and microchipping will roll into town to help keep local pets healthy and safe. The Animal Welfare League (AWL) truck will make its way to Tamworth next week, offering cats and dogs free health checks and cheap services for pet owners with concession cards. AWL Tamworth branch president Jenny Campbell said it was crucial to make sure everyone in the community could access these services. "Having a pet is a financial responsibility and at times it can be expensive," Ms Campbell said. "We run these programs to make sure that people on a lesser income line, or no income line, can afford to be able to look after their pet's health. READ ALSO: "So that everyone who desperately needs it has their animals protected." The AWL truck resembles a vet clinic, with nurses on hand to provide information about diet, exercise and local facilities. The free health checks will also allow owners to become aware of any issues that would otherwise go unnoticed. Ms Campbell urged locals to take advantage of the discounted services and responsibility for their furry friends to alleviate the strain on the AWL who are run off their feet. "We get to the point where we have to turn animals away, which is just horrific, but when there's nowhere to go, there's nowhere to go," she said. Ms Campbell said she hoped the truck would also help draw in more volunteers. The truck will be located at the old Showground in Taminda, from February 22 until February 24.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/84c0f6f9-da9a-44c1-9c8b-69c0e42601bd.jpg/r0_137_4986_2954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg