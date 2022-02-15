news, latest-news,

Megan Carr and Archie Allan were adjudged Tamworth City's swimmers of the meet when the club hosted their annual carnival on Sunday. Both had a great carnival and made some huge improvements in their times. "Megan swam personal bests in most of her races which is really good for her," Tamworth City committee member Brad Hall said. "She trains in the morning and trains hard and is committed; it's good to see her get some good results." READ ALSO: Allan meanwhile tackled the most gruelling event there is - the 1500m - for the first time. "He's been part of the afternoon squad and been consistent with his training," Hall said. "It's good to see him have a go at it. "Nick was very happy with his performance." He finished in just under 26 minutes. The carnival drew around 150 swimmers which included a contingent of 54 Sharks. "It was good for some of the young swimmers that hadn't attended a carnival before. It was a good opportunity for them to get in their local pool and not get too overwhelmed competing for the first time," Hall said. The stage that they are at in coach Nicholas Monet's program, a lot of the swimmers also did a lot of longer events like 1500m, 800m, 400m medley and 400m freestyle.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/667c94ae-d88d-427a-ad52-acb19e9ddae5.jpg/r7_156_2994_1844_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg