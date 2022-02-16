Who's doing what and when in our Tamworth community

community,

Second-hand Charity Shop has reopened with new hours - Thursday, Friday, Saturday 9am to 1pm. Where: Hallsville Uniting Church, 1266 Manilla Road Face masks, social distancing and sign-in still apply. For more information contact Margaret on 0408 660 025. The Club provides one-on-one computer training for Windows, Apple, and Android operating systems and applications. We also offer online training for seniors. All students must have had their Vaccinations. The Club has a COVID-19 plan in place. Term Fees apply. Enquiries from new or current students can be made to Trish on 0447 670 234, or to the Club rooms on 6762 4352. When: February 20 @8am A variety of stalls including books, jewellery, leather goods, wooden products, candles, craft, cakes, honey, knit wear, baby clothes, dog products and much much more. Come and support the work of our stall holders. Enquiries, phone 0456537389 Tamworth Cottage Gardeners Inc. will hold their first meeting in 2022 on Thursday 24th February at "West" Leagues Club, Phillip Street Tamworth. Club opens at 9.30 meeting commences at 10 o'clock. Visitors and new members are most welcome to attend. Subs are now over due, please if you have not paid its only $5 till August. Flower of the month is Crepe Myrtle, Photo, Garden scene anywhere in the world. Our trading table will be stocked with plants grown by members. Come along and enjoy our meeting with like minded people. We have a Guest speaker and run a raffle, meeting finishes at 12 noon. When: Saturday, February 26 @8am Where: Calala Inn car park Our first Calala Market for 2022 on 26th,so come along and enjoy a variety of stalls displaying books, jewellery, craft, cakes, plants, honey,2nd hand goods and much much more. Enquiries call 0456537389 Beginner golf When: February 28, 2022 @10am Where: Tamworth Golf Course Learn to play golf, with the ladies walking the course with you to teach you the rules and etiquette of golf. Clinics held monthly. Meet on Monday mornings. Contact Lynne Collier 0418654468 for more information. Tamworth Toastmasters are offering the internationally recognised 'Speechcraft' short course for those wishing to improve their skills in effective communication. The course is $125 and commences on Monday 7 March. It runs for six Monday evenings from 7pm to 9.30pm at the Tamworth Services Club, ending on Monday 11 April 2022. Participants also receive six months membership to Tamworth Toastmasters free to provide even more opportunity for participants to practice the skills they learn. To register your interest or for further information on the Speechcraft course contact Annette McCaffery on 0457 594 166. Are You Looking To Do A Little Volunteer Work This Year? Recently Retired And Looking For A New Opportunity? Or New To Town And Want To Meet Some Locals and Make New Friends? Tamworth Can Assist raises money to assist cancer patients in Tamworth and District with the additional costs involved with their cancer treatment. All money raised here STAYS HERE. Members do a variety of roles including selling raffle tickets, planning events, baking, morning and afternoon teas, meeting and greeting people at fundraising events, social media work and much more. Cant get to meetings but still want to be involved? That's OK! We can email you our monthly minutes and keep you up to date with any planned events. If you see something you would like to help out with, just let us know. NO PRESSURE! You can do as little or as much as you like. If you have any questions at all, please give our wonderful contact person Robyn Fitzgerald a call on 0409 384 997 Tamworth Can Assist has no affiliation with the Cancer Council. Al-Anon Family Groups meet weekly in Tamworth on Tuesday at 1pm at the Baptist Church cnr Duri & Hillvue Rd Tamworth (also at Tamworth CHC Thursday evenings and Armidale on Monday evenings). Anyone affected by someone else's drinking currently or in the past is welcome. Anonymity is respected. For info re meeting venues contact 1300 252666 /www.al-anon.org.au Members of the Northern N.S.W. Federation of Justices of the Peace will be again in attendance at Ray Walsh House each Monday from 10AM to 1PM for the purposes of witnessing signatures, certifying documents and other JP-related matters. We will continue to provide these services to the public until otherwise instructed by the NSW Government officials. For further information please contact Ron Hartmann on 0407660961. John Oxley Probus Club Monthly Meeting second Tuesday of the month. Commencing 10 am at Tamworth Community Centre, cnr Darling and Peel streets. New Members welcome. For more information, contact Marion Lewis 0414 635 487. Meetings are held at the Tamworth Community Centre on the first Tuesday of each month. New members are very welcome to join this friendly club. For information contact Laurie Muldoon on 0408 481 680. Go to www.northerndailyleader.com.au and follow the links to community to register your event details, or send an email to mail.ndl@austcommunitymedia.com.au

