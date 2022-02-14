sport, cricket,

Tamworth's women cricketers made the most of their moment in the spotlight claiming the bragging rights over the Tamworth vets in Friday night's charity match. Chasing the vets' 125, the women got the runs with around three overs to spare, batting on to finish with 143. "It was an awesome night," vets captain and event organiser Greg Kellett said. "Everyone enjoyed themselves." READ ALSO: It was for the women a rare chance to play under lights and they loved it. They also out hit the men for sixes, Kellett noting that Renae Madams launched one over the fence on the Kable Avenue side of No.1 Oval. Another memorable moment from the game was vets' patron Doug Crowell having a trundle. The game was in aid of the local branch of the Rural Fire Service. The final amount is still being tallied up, but Kellett reckoned they would have raised around $1500. "The firies much appreciated the support that we've given them," he said. A few even suited up and showed off their cricketting skills. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/be5e9c0a-f765-4f12-b5b7-59f39a9582eb.jpg/r0_269_2048_1426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg