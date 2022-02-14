news, latest-news,

If you are looking for a family home with bounds of character, then look no further. Well suited for families of all sizes, this five-bedroom, Tudor Style home is the perfect "forever" home. Each of the bedrooms are well designed as large rooms with built-in wardrobes and the master features a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite. This home is ready for you to move in while ticking all of your boxes, but still offering the perfect opportunity to add your own stamp to make this your ultimate dream home. The grand formal living room has a beautiful view over the garden, while the large family room has soaring views over the mountainside. For those dreaming on extending their culinary skills, the designer kitchen has spacious stone benchtops, breakfast bar, modern electric appliances and an abundance of storage including a walk-in pantry. It is a Master Chef's dream. This home offers exceptional entertainment opportunities for all occasions, with both a formal dining room and a meals area with soaring views. Should you prefer some time outside then the balcony is a great place to enjoy a barbeque or during the warmer months then the pool with its enclosed rumpus room, spa, gym, bathroom and bar will be a true delight for all occasions. With its manicured lawns and low maintenance gardens it has been perfectly set out for a busy family but also offers the perfect opportunity for the green thumb to create their own tranquil oasis. Features include: This home is designed for superb family living and exceptional entertaining. It is located in Oxley Vale and is only being a seven-minute drive to the CBD and a five-minute drive to both Northgate shopping centre and Tamworth Base Hospital.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/c318d655-818c-4430-922d-4311aa8c0337.jpg/r9_202_3880_2389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg