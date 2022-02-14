Local juniors produce competitive matches | Photos

sport, cricket,

The local junior cricketers took to the fields last Saturday for their second round of games since the Christmas break ended. Among the three divisions which took to the fields over the weekend, there were a number of close games and even a tie between Calrossy and Tamworth South in Stage 2. Also read: The other Stage 2 games saw St Nicholas lose to St Edwards by 86 runs, and Carinya beat TPS by five wickets. Meanwhile, in Stage 1, Calrossy downed St Nicholas by 45 runs. Finally, in the Year 7/8 division, Calrossy Red was unable to chase down the target of 164 set by Farrer Green, Calrossy Blue's total of 7-150 was too much for Farrer White, and Carinya chased down McCarthy's score of 77 for the loss of just two wickets. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/00d867c5-6933-4ee4-ab28-95a0fe8ff1ce.jpg/r0_166_4297_2594_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg