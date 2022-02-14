OVAFC welcomes prospective players with 'perfect' Come and Try Day

news, latest-news,

The Come and Try Day held by the Oxley Vale Attunga Football Club last weekend was, in a word, "perfect". At least, that's according to club president, Fiona O'Keefe, who was thrilled with the turnout and interest shown on Saturday. Also read: "It was really, really good," O'Keefe said. "It was a perfect day. It was hot, but it wasn't too hot in the morning so it turned out well, and we got smashed with registrations. "Our registrar did really well to manage the flow of registrations we got." With the allure of fairy floss to help draw in potential new recruits, the club was inundated by parents and children, all of whom thoroughly enjoyed the day. Though registrations for the 2022 season have just opened, the club has already had a huge influx of players sign up, O'Keefe said. "The registrations are going really well so far, especially considering they've not long opened, so it's looking to be a really good season," she said. As far as OVAFC was concerned, the day was an ideal way to begin its preparations for the 2022 season, for which the committee has some big plans. "We've got some really good plans for community events this year, and we're even looking at doing something for NAIDOC Week," O'Keefe said. I think we're going to hit the goals that, as a committee, we've made for the year. Everything so far seems to be according to plan." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/4a2f06f9-8a1e-4eae-8711-d2976d86fd51.jpg/r11_126_4821_2843_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg