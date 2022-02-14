news, latest-news,

Taking sport to the next level isn't always easy, but that's exactly what 2021 Northern Inland Academy of Sport (NIAS) Football athlete Brooke Wallis is doing. Wallis is taking her football (soccer) overseas this year as she heads to America to assist in developing her sporting career. Wallis began playing football when she was five years old, before trying out for the Northern Inland Football (NIF) under-9's squad when she was eight. Playing under the NIF banner for four years, Wallis returned to club football with Kootingal before taking 12 months away from the game where she participated in BMX. Returning to her love of football in 2020, Wallis then played with NIAS the following year in 2021. Wallis says NIAS has "helped me realise just how much of a passion I had in the sport and pushed me forward to see what I really wanted". READ ALSO: She has since trialed for the Women's Premier League competition with the New Lambton Eagles Football Club where she began training with the under-17's squad before taking the next step and training with the women's reserve grade team and in 2022 being selected into this squad. Other great news also came to Wallis last month after playing for Far North Coast at the Futsal National Championships in Brisbane. Following the competition, Wallis received an email regarding her selection to play in the U17's Australian team to travel to America in July and compete in the US Futsal National Championships in San Jose and Santa Clara. With her eyes set on enhancing her football, Wallis says: "In my trip to the USA, I hope to be able to prove my spot on the team and prove to myself that hard work pays off in the end if you continue to work hard enough". A great support base has laid the foundations for Wallis to be able to achieve her goals, with this opportunity being a long time coming from the support of her coaches over the years and with her mother by her side every step of the way. "Mum's commitment to helping me achieve my goals is something I will forever be grateful for because if she hadn't made the sacrifices of her time I wouldn't be where I am today," she said. Whilst having suffered setbacks herself and being told she won't be able to catch up on her development after taking a year away from the sport, Wallis says "Don't Give Up" are the words every young athlete should be told. "The most important thing is to make sure that you don't let anyone tell you otherwise, if you want something you go out and prove it to yourself not anyone else," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

