Hunter Valley Team Teal ambassador Grace Panella is raking in the wins along with the dollars to go towards the WomenCan Team Teal Campaign. Panella added another $1,000 to the tally in driving two winners at the Tamworth harness meeting on Thursday afternoon. "The girls are going good," Panella said. "NSW has raised over $15,000 so far and we are only ten days into the campaign - it can only get better." READ ALSO: Coming into the meeting Panella had already driven four winners on her home track of Newcastle since the campaign commence on February 1. You Little Terror presented Panella with her first win at the Tamworth meeting with the four-year-old Western Terror gelding trained by Michael Formosa. Commencing from the three barrier Panella found herself racing three back on the inside running line and Jemma Coney, the north west ambassador leading the field with Knight Walker. "I have driven the horse before and was more than happy to accept the drive again when Michael (Formosa) phoned me," Panella said. "When we lobbed three fence, I thought we had a good chance." Finding a split as the field raced around the final turn You Little Terror raced away for a 3.5m win over Fly Cheval (Brad Elder) and Penultima (Dean Chapple) a head away third. "He was still travelling well up the back straight - I just had to get the horse out into the clear." Panella then linked up with Tamworth trainer Ernie Mabbott, accepting the drive behind four-year-old Thundamental for a win in the Millenium Signs Appreciation Pace with a mile rate of 1.55.7 for 1609m. Thundamental was on debut at Tamworth on January 27, where the gelding produced a win first up in a mile rate of 1.56.8. "He is a nice horse and Ernie has high hopes for the future. He has got a lot of good things to say about the horse," Panella added. "We found a nice spot in the race and the speed was on so I thought he would be hard to beat. "It is only his second race start and will have room to improve. "That was my first drive on him today and he feels like a real nice horse." "He is still learning to race but certainly had a lot left in the tank." After racing in the one-by-one Thundamental went on for a 4.2m win over Nor Westa (Dean Chapple) with My Kinda Justus (Blake Hughes) 10.3m away third. Panella so far out of her wins has raised $3,000 for the WomenCan Team Teal Campaign as an ambassador on the track.

