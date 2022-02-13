news, latest-news,

A MAN has been rushed to hospital following a tractor accident near Moree on Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 9.20am, when a 22-year-old man was crushed between a tractor bucket and pallets on a property just south-east of Moree. He sustained pelvic injuries and was attended to by NSW Ambulance paramedics and a critical care medical team from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. READ ALSO: He was then transported via chopper to John Hunter Hospital for specialist treatment. The man was reported to be in a stable condition upon his arrival in Newcastle.

