North Tamworth will go into a crucial clash against Bective East on Saturday with winning momentum after easily accounting for City United at Riverside 2 on the weekend. The 81-run victory saw Norths leapfrog Old Boys into top spot on the ladder with three rounds remaining before the finals. Third-placed Bective East beat Old Boys by 65 runs at No 1 Oval on Saturday. At Riverside 2, Norths finished on 4-230 off 40 overs after winning the toss and batting. Openers Joe Holt and Lincoln Peters dominated the bowlers - posting a 79-ball 70 and a 45-ball 54, respectively, for an 80-run opening stand. Holt struck three sixes and seven fours, while Peters hammered six fours and two sixes. Holt and No 3 Brendan Rixon then combined for a 78-run partnership that propelled North Tamworth to 158 before Holt was removed by Richard O'Halloran. Rixon's 75-ball 73 not out was his highest score of the season, and included three sixes and six fours. Tait Jordan was the pick of City's bowlers, finishing with 2-44 off eight overs. Read also: In reply, last-placed City lost nine wickets in compiling 149. Norths' veteran quick Brad Redshaw continued his excellent form, claiming 5-35 off eight overs. Redshaw leads the bowling standings this season, with 23 wickets at an average of 9.70 - which Greentree described as "phenomenal". "I can just rely on him to do his job," the skipper said. "It's great when you've got players like that in your side." Greentree said Norths beating the Bulls on Saturday "will go a long way towards deciding the minor premiership". After 12 rounds, only two points separate the top three sides. Bective, who have won their two games against Norths this season, made 8-200 against Old Boys and then dismissed the reigning premiers for 135 in the 29th over. Bulls captain Jye Paterson, the competition's No 1 batsman this season, made an 82-ball 61 opening the innings. Ben Taylor finished on 42 not out off 41 balls, while Ian Hobson struck a 36-ball 35. Simon Norvill claimed 4-13 off two overs for Old Boys, while Daniel Bryant top-scored for Old Boys with a 23-ball 38 that included a six and six boundaries. Paterson took 3-20 off six overs. In a low-scoring affair at Riverside 1, fourth-placed West Tamworth were dismissed for 93 in the 29th over and then removed fifth-placed South Tamworth for 81 in the 22nd over. In other matches this weekend, Old Boys meet Souths at Riverside 1 while Wests and City clash at Riverside 2.

