PHOTOS
2022 Bendemeer Rodeo and Campdraft: All the colour from the annual event | PHOTOS
Latest News
MORE GALLERIES
The action was fast and furious at the Bendemeer Rodeo and Campdraft on Saturday.
Under a blue sky, a knowledgeable crowd was on hand to watch the annual event.
Read also:
The prestigious saddle bronc competition was won by Ben Lees aboard Whiskey Boy.
"This combination complimented each other beautifully as the judges put pen to paper," the event's organiser said in a Facebook post.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark northerndailyleader.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News