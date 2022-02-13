news, latest-news,

The action was fast and furious at the Bendemeer Rodeo and Campdraft on Saturday. Under a blue sky, a knowledgeable crowd was on hand to watch the annual event. Read also: The prestigious saddle bronc competition was won by Ben Lees aboard Whiskey Boy. "This combination complimented each other beautifully as the judges put pen to paper," the event's organiser said in a Facebook post.

