Tamworth trainer Sue Grills fears The Big Dance, a new $2 million race for NSW country cup winners, will turn into a fizzer for "smaller guys" like herself due to city and provincial trainers chasing the lucrative prize money. The veteran trainer is unsure how "any of use [in the country] are actually gonna get a chance to have a crack at it". Grills said it was a "shame" the annual race - to be staged over 1600m at Royal Randwick on Melbourne Cup day - was not "restricted to country-owner horses". Read also: The Big Dance - reserved for the winners of 25 country cup races - was "a great idea, but a bit disappointing", she said. She added: "You look up here now, you've got provincial trainers at Tamworth every meeting. "Scone and Muswellbrook, you've got Gai Waterhouse, [Peter and Paul] Snowden - they're all going there. So, it makes it really hard on us smaller guys." Grills was speaking after she trained four-year-old mare My Gem to a maiden victory, at Tamworth on Friday. Ridden by apprentice Casey Waddell, My Gem powered home to beat the Gavin Groth-trained Tropic Sands (Matthew Palmer) by half a length - with the Tammy Boyd-trained Electric Daisy (Daniel Northey) a length and a half away in third place. My Gem paid $8 for the win (NSW TAB fixed odds). It was her 12th start. "I was very happy with that," Grills said of the win. "She's been running good races and had a lot of bad barriers. She had a really good barrier today and Casey rode her well."

