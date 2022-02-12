Giving clubs a helping hand

news, latest-news,

Northern NSW has had five AFL clubs benefit from the 2022 Toyota Good for Footy Gear Grant program. For the third year running, Toyota is providing 100 female football teams around the country with the funding required to supply new uniforms to players. The successful applicants receive a $1,600 grant. The successful Northern NSW clubs are: AFL North West will launch a youth girls competition in 2022. Paul Taylor, community football manager for Northern NSW, said: "Female teams add so many positive aspects to club culture. "And we're thrilled to see more and more women and girls flock to the sport at a local level."