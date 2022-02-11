community,

Men Singing Songs. Some of Them Are Funny! On Saturday March 5 at 7:30pm join us at the Capitol Theatre for a night of silly, thoughtful singing in perfect harmony! The Spooky Men's Chorale is a vast, rumbling, steam powered and black-clad behemoth, capable of rendering audiences moist eyed with mute appreciation or haplessly gurgling with merriment. Based on the twin pillars of grand foolishness and the quest for the perfect 'boofchord', the Spooky Men seek to commentate on the absurdity and grandeur of the modern male armed only with their voices, a sly collection of hats, and a twinkle in the eye. The Spooky Men's Chorale sing a judicious combination of Georgian table songs, pin drop beautiful ballads highly inappropriate covers, and immaculate man anthems like Don't Stand Between a Man and His Tool. Through this drop deadpan beautiful man-singing, the Spooky Men invite the audience to ponder the conundrums of modern life and manhood, joyously experience a wall of mansound, laugh stupidly, and venture into areas of great tenderness. It is not so much comedic as hilarious, not so much shimmeringly perfect as pleasingly and deeply human. Be sure to get your tickets soon for this great show. Set sea on a journey of satirical discovery . The Wharf Revue is setting out to sea again on a journey of satirical discovery - but this time under its own steam. Next Thursday February 17 at 8pm join us for an all hands-on deck daring adventure as they navigate the dire Straits of COVID, sail round the treacherous Horn of Scomo, steer well clear of the empty Cape of Pauline, only to be becalmed in the Nationals Bermuda Jacket Triangle before stumbling across a New World, filled with hope and promise! Or not. Join the regular crew of creatives Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phil Scott - along with their figurehead of talent Mandy Bishop - as they bravely voyage to the bottom of the barrel. A quote from Sydney Morning Herald review "So hysterical that twice I was brought to tears - an activity usually reserved for funerals, Puccini and hitting my thumb with a hammer" The Wharf Revue has fake news, fake hair and real laughs in abundance. No one is safe and no topic too taboo in this night of sketches, songs and side splitting satire. You'll laugh! You'll cry! You'll want to move to New Zealand! Show content: May contain strong language and adult themes Country Music Festival in APRIL 2022 tickets are on sale now. Check out the fabulous line up of shows at the Capitol Theatre, Tamworth Town Hall and Tamworth Regional Entertainment Conference Centre.

