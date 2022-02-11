community,

AN accessibility upgrade at Uralla's McMaugh Gardens Aged Care facility will improve safety for residents and staff, with Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall today announcing a $138,608 State Government Stronger Country Communities Fund grant for Uralla Shire Council. Last year the State Government provided council with $100,000 from the Stronger Country Communities Fund to install a back-up generator for use during black-outs and emergencies. Mr Marshall said a portion of this grant would be spent updating the facility to make getting around easier for both residents and staff. "McMaugh Gardens is such an important part of the fabric of Uralla, allowing locals to remain in their community when they are no longer able to care for themselves at home," Mr Marshall said. "Like its residents, McMaughs is starting to show signs of ageing and council wants to be proactive in upgrading the facility, with accessibility a high priority. "Adjustments will be made to the front door and entrance, and internal doorways will be widened. This will assist those with limited mobility or who utilise a wheelchair or walker. Read also: "Hand rails on site will be upgraded for improved usability and to meet modern W,H&S standards. "Uniform floor coverings will replace a mix of vinyl and carpet which have been installed at various stages throughout the building's life. "New floor coverings will improve mobility for residents, in particular those with vision impairment and disability." Uralla Shire Mayor Robert Bell said after 30 years of operation, it was time to standardise fittings throughout the service. "McMaugh Gardens is a treasured space in our community," Cr Bell said. "It offers our aged residents a friendly, supportive home, and council is committed to keeping it well-resourced and up-to-date. "By providing for the health and safety of residents, visitors and staff we prevent disruption to care and ensure the facility remains viable for the future. "We're very appreciative of this funding, which will help our residents move more easily and safely across the facility."

