The Tamworth Blue under-13s and under-15s will be chasing a silverware double when they contest their respective Central North junior competition finals on Sunday. The 15s will host Maitland Maroon in the John Kilborn Shield final at No.1 Oval while the 13s will travel down to Maitland for the George Denton Shield final. The 15s were undefeated through the competition but are one-from-two against Maitland after losing to them when they played at the Macquarie Generation carnival in January. The big lesson they take from that into Sunday, coach Chris Paterson said, is that they need to score more runs. They only managed to score 86. READ ALSO: Generally, Paterson said they have batted really well this season, importantly too batting their overs out. "The top order Riley Gentle and Matt Beattie have both been batting really well," he said. Both have scored over 120 runs in the competition with Gentle sitting third overall. They have been well backed up by Blake Scicluna, Charlie Whale and Jordie Lewington "in the middle" with all three tallying over 100 runs. "And then the bowling's been pretty good," Paterson said. "We've got a lot of bowlers, got a lot of allrounders; they've all performed pretty well." With Scicluna unfortunately unable to bowl this season, Paterson said Ben Murphy is one who has really stepped up to the plate. Backing up the quicks they have some "good spinning options" in Doug Brissett and Lewington. The 13s have likewise played some "exceptional cricket" over the season and despite going down to Maitland both times they have played them coach Adam Jones believes they have every reason to be confident. "There's a very talented bunch of 12 kids there. 1-12 they all have a role and if they all play their role they can be confident," Jones said. "Every single one has developed their games in a positive way, to what they were in the first game to what we are now as a team and as individuals." The key will be their batting. It is always a big factor in finals and what has let them down the two games against Maitland. Both times they simply "haven't scored enough runs". They have shown over the season they can post big scores and really put that scoreboard pressure on. Archie McMaster has obviously been a standout with his five centuries but it hasn't been a one man show. Ollie Burrows has also scored a century and is one of four other batsmen aside from McMaster to have scored over 100 runs in the competition. They come in fresh from a big win over their Gold counterparts last weekend amassing almost 300 runs in the process.

